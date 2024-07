Alcarazova obhajoba Wimbledonu očima čísel: Vstup mezi legendy, lepší start měl jen Laver

90 - At 90% (18-2), Carlos Alcaraz is one of three players in the Open Era to hold a winning percentage of 90+% in the Men’s Singles at Wimbledon, along with Bjorn Borg (92.7%) and Pete Sampras (90%). Legendary. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/4IvsIoS4TW — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 14, 2024