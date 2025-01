Ani 37 chyb nepřipravilo Sinnera o set. Na cestě za obhájením první trofeje z grandslamu udělal třetí krok

Sinner d. Marcos Giron 6-3 6-4 6-2 at the Australian Open



Jannik keeps cooking his way through the draw.



✅10th consecutive win at Australian Open

✅Won 35 of the last 36 sets he's played

✅17th consecutive win

✅Won 32 of last 33 matches



The best… without question.



