Berdychovi nestačily ani skalpy Federera a Djokoviče. Nejlepší hráči, co nevyhráli grandslam

In 2010 Wimbledon Tomas Berdych took out Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic back to back.

Evidently he Was playing one of the greatest grass Court tennis.

And then he faced Rafael Nadal in the finals and lost in 3 straight sets.

6-3,7-5,6-4



Not that bad