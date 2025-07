Bilance 17:1 a třetí letošní triumf! Viďmanová slaví největší titul a může hrát grandslamy

Darja Vidmanova defeats Monika Ekstrand 6-3, 6-1 to win her biggest ITF title at the Cary W100.



3 ITF titles in a row.



15 wins (1 RET) in a row, 3 sets lost.



17- 1 this year.



The 22 year old Cezch will move up to 176 in the rankings.



One to watch at USO qualifying rounds. pic.twitter.com/lSryqTrNTT — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) July 6, 2025