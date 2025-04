Český mladík září, o 478 míst lépe postavenému soupeři nadělil kanára

Debut main draw win ✅



17-year-old Maxim Mrva secures his first career Challenger victory, outlasting Kirkin 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in Barletta#OnTheRise | #ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/t1Dti09U5P — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) April 1, 2025