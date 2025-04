Co to bylo za servis? Medveděv přežil festival 17 brejků, Shelton totálně vyhořel

WHAT A WIN!



In a match with 17 (!) breaks of serve -- 9 for Medvedev, 8 for Khachanov -- and 36 break points, Daniil Medvedev defeats his good friend Karen Khachanov 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in 2h53 to reach the 2nd round in Monte-Carlo.



