Djokovič odmítl rozhovor na kurtu. Bojkotuje Channel 9, jejich novinář ho urážel a zesměšňoval fanoušky

Novak Djokovic told Craig Tiley if they want to fine him for not doing an on-court interview at Australian Open, that’s ok:



“If you guys want to fine me, I'll accept that 'cause I feel this is something that needs to be done.’ That's all there is to it”



