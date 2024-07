Djokovič pokračuje v útoku na první zlato, v osmifinále si poradil s Koepferem a čeká ho Tsitsipas

24-time Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic's quest to a first Olympic title continues, beating Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3 to reach the QFs in #Paris2024.



Djokovic is the FIRST EVER man to reach four different #Olympics QFs.



Faces Stef Tsitsipas tomorrow. Another big test! pic.twitter.com/kiNStrEYI1 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 31, 2024