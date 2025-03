Fantazie! Menšík je prvním českým finalistou na Masters po 10 letech a vyzve svůj idol

Youngest men to reach the Miami Open final.



Rafa Nadal - 18 years, 9 months.



Carlos Alcaraz - 18 years, 9 months.



Jakub Mensik - 19 years, 6 months.



