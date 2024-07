Gauffová si z Paříže medaili ze singlu neodveze, světová dvojka skončila už v osmifinále

Vekic d. Coco Gauff 7-6(7) 6-2



Upset of the tournament.



Down 2-5 in the 1st set.



3 set points saved.



Enormous effort from Donna.



It’s been a joy to watch her play tennis this month.



✅1st Olympics QF

✅2nd top 5 win of 2024



Absolutely fearless.



