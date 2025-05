Hvězdné duo opět na scéně. Siniaková má zpět parťačku, na French Open bude i ryze český pár

Their second Grand Slam title together, the no.1 seeds proved to be too good at the end - here's to Siniakova/Townsend, our #AO2025 women's doubles champions @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/WkgHoPpPQi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2025