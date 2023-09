Jako Connors v roce 1991. Wawrinka na US Open napodobuje jízdu amerického veterána

6 - With victory over Tomas Etcheverry, Stan Wawrinka has become the sixth player aged 38+ in the Open Era to reach the third round of the men's singles at the US Open, and at 38y 156d, is the oldest since Jimmy Connors in 1991. Vintage.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @atptour pic.twitter.com/GAV3Oqmagh