Zakleté grandslamové finále, které překazila i Muchová. Dvakrát chyběl jeden míček

For the second time, we were a point away from a Sabalenka-Swiatek Grand Slam Final, but we still haven't gotten it.



2023 RG: Muchova comes from 2-5 match point down vs Sabalenka



2025 AO: Keys comes from 5-6 match point down vs Swiatek — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates25) January 23, 2025