Historický výprask! Šwiateková nepovolila nervózní Anisimovové game a ovládla Wimbledon

0 - Iga Swiatek is the second player in the Open Era to win a Women's Singles Grand Slam final with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline after Steffi Graf at Roland Garros 1988. Speechless.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA pic.twitter.com/5dD3sCciT9 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 12, 2025