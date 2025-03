Je to jen začátek, chci mnohem víc, jásal po životním triumfu Menšík

Jakub Mensik gave a special thank you to an ATP physio who healed his knee before his first match at Miami Open:



“Big special thanks to one of the ATP physios, Alejandro. One hour before my first match here I was holding the paper to pull out from the tournament because my knee… pic.twitter.com/XPsebBhXKK — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 31, 2025