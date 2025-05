Kosťuková neváhala a podala ruku Kasatkinové. Máš můj respekt, vzkázala ruské rodačce

Marta Kostyuk defeats No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round in Rome!



Kostyuk came back from 2-4 down in the opening set and ended a four-match losing streak in their head-to-head — her first win over Kasatkina since April 2021.



She equals her best… pic.twitter.com/X1J4PY9GuU — Ukrainian Tennis • BTU (@ukrtennis_eng) May 9, 2025