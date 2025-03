Kulhání na letišti vysvětleno. Djokovič se vyjádřil k obavám z dalšího zranění

Djokovic on limping at the Doha airport



“If was awkward to see the video because I arrived fine airport and hit myself badly as I was walking out because it was very early. Like 4 or 5 A.M. I was just limping because I hit myself badly in the ankle. That’s all…”



