Lidské dno. Doufám, že někdy najdete soucit, vzkázala Nosková po bolestivé porážce

Linda Noskova posted this on IG after her loss to Mirra Andreeva



“To everyone who mentioned my mom after my loss, especially on this Mother’s Day: I truly hope you find compassion in your heart one day.”



What a sad world we live in… some people don’t have a heart. pic.twitter.com/hNpLwwAsII — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 11, 2025