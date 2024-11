Medveděv má pro příští rok jasné cíle. Musím znovu přijít na to, jak porazit Sinnera

Jannik Sinner continues his H2H domination over Daniil Medvedev as he’s now won 8 of his last 9 matches vs the Russian (from 0-6 down)



He dominated the pressure points in all 3 matches this week as he tops the group and doesnt drop a set along the way



