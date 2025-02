Medveděv propustil z týmu bývalého člena TOP 10. Už skoro dva roky nezískal žádný titul

Daniil Medvedev ends partnership with Gilles Simon:



"With Gilles, we decided to stop working together. Honestly, it was a very good experience, with lots of good things. But from now on, Gilles Cervara and I can take forward to work together.



With Simon, it didn't work out… pic.twitter.com/r5NpUEeMAv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 2, 2025