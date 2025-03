Menšík si odskočil na challenger pro nové letošní maximum. Poprvé v sezoně je v semifinále

Intense second set between Jakub Mensik Vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Cap Cana Challenger quarterfinal.



Etcheverry was up 5-4* (40-30) and then 6-5* (40-0)



He then went from 6-2 to 6-6 in tie break.



Managed to win the set 7-6 (7) after 1 hour 21 minutes.



Needed 10 SP’s. pic.twitter.com/P3uJ80mgSv — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) March 15, 2025