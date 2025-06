Menšík ve třetím setu Norrrieho spláchl a slaví cennou výhru

19 year old Jakub Mensik, the highest ranked teenager in the world (#17), defeats former runner up Cam Norrie 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-1 to reach the 2nd round in London.



Saved 2 SPs in the 1st set.

Hit 20 aces.



Great win.