Miami uvidí nejstarší semifinále na Masters v historii. Postarají se o něj Djokovič s Dimitrovem

STAT:



Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov at the Miami Open will be the OLDEST Masters 1000 semi-final match up in ATP singles history.



‍ 71+ years on the court.



Ageing like fine wine.



Susan Vera/Reuters pic.twitter.com/zXrWPFG2BM — Olly Tennis (@Olly_Tennis_) March 27, 2025