Mizerný pokus o návrat na výsluní pokračuje. Ósakaová byla v hvězdném šlágru bez šance

2021 US Open champ Emma Raducanu easily beats 4-time Grand Slam champ and former world #1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2 to reach the QFs in Washington against former top 5 Maria Sakkari.



That was very good from Emma and quite poor (serving, returning, lots of errors) from Naomi... pic.twitter.com/gdk5Td2Q8o — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 24, 2025