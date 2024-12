Naváže po 28 letech na tátu Lleytona? Cruz Hewitt dostal divokou kartu na Australian Open

1997 - 15-year-old Lleyton Hewitt receives a qualifying wild card into the Australian Open



2025 - 16-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Lleyton, receives a qualifying wild card into the Australian Open



Sporting the backwards cap just like his dad. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/yiVYCWAXxo — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) December 18, 2024