Neuspěli Nadal ani Serena. V čem je mohou překonat senzační šampioni Indian Wells?

Only 4 WTA players achieved the Sunshine Double



▫️ Graf (1994, 1996)

▫️ Clijsters (2005)

▫️ Azarenka (2016)

▫️ Swiatek (2022)



