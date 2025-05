Ósakaová musela v slzách opustit tiskovku. Nesnáším, když lidi zklamu, litovala

Naomi Osaka was very emotional in press after her loss to Badosa at Roland Garros



“I hate disappointing people. Even with Patrick I was thinking just now that he goes from working with like the greatest player ever to like… what the f*** this is.”



Chin up, Naomi.



(via… pic.twitter.com/zM5VycCjSY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 26, 2025