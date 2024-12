Proti trápící se Betovové se prosadila i Linda Fruhvirtová, Rusce připravila již 20. porážku v řadě

Margarita Gasparyan (formerly Betova) loses her 20th match in a row.



She lost 1-6, 6-1, 1-6 against Linda Fruhvirtova at the WTA 125 in Angers.



She sustained an injury at the WTA 500 final in St Petersburg in 2021 and hasn’t been able to win a match since that run. pic.twitter.com/I0kRFD3lNl — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) December 3, 2024