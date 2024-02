Rybakinová pokračuje na vítězné vlně i v Dauhá, zahraje si o již třetí letošní finále

Swiatek had kind words for Azarenka after beating her in Doha:



Iga: “I’m really happy. Vika is a great champion. I feel like she’s been at the top in terms of the best players I watched when I was younger. I’m proud I can compete on the same court and play against Victoria and… pic.twitter.com/iA6h1kmJsn — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 15, 2024