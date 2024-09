Shuai Zhang dál prodlužuje rekordní šňůru porážek. Vyhrát nedokázala už 24 zápasů po sobě

Veronika Kudermetova avoids the upset and beats Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Korea Open!



Trailed 1-4 in the opening set but improved from there, setting up an intriguing clash with compatriot Samsonova next. pic.twitter.com/7nf3FSsQCn — WTARussians (@WTArussians) September 16, 2024