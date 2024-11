Sinner jde do semifinále Turnaje mistrů bez porážky. Medveděva poslal domů, Fritzovi pomohl do semifinále

Sinner d. Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-4 at ATP Finals



Jannik wins the Nastase Group.



He did not lose a single set in the group stage.



✅Back to back Turin SF

✅9th consecutive win

✅68-6 in 2024

✅15th top 10 win of 2024



Dominating the field.



