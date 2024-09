Sinner v posledních devíti setech ztratil jen 18 gamů, v New Yorku nedal šanci ani O'Connellovi

Sinner d. O’Connell 6-1 6-4 6-2



Jannik has reached R16 of all 4 Slams in 2024



When he’s shown up healthy & able to bring his best tennis, he’s lived up to the title of world #1 & then some



45 winners today



✅71-7 since US Open 2023

✅51-5 in 2024



Fox on the loose in NYC ❤️