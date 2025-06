Skvělé představení! Vondroušová přehrála hvězdnou Keysovou

Vondrousova d. Madison Keys 7-5 7-6(6) in Berlin



Marketa gets her first top 10 win of 2025.



Injuries have not been kind to her.



But it’s great to see her back where she belongs… frustrating and outwitting the world’s best.



2023 Wimbledon champ is back on the grass.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/J2YE4YH1fD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 17, 2025