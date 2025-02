Srb Kecmanovič dobyl Delray Beach. Dvouhru i čtyřhru na Floridě vyhrál po odvrácení mečbolů

Kecmanovic also won the doubles final alongside Brandon Nakashima



The Duo saved 2 match points in the QFs against Hijikata/Walton



Players to win Singles & Doubles in Delray in the same year:



2025 - KECMANOVIC

2007 - Xavier Malisse

2001 - @JanmikeGambill

1995 - Todd Woodbridge