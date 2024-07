Šwiateková je jako pátá na 18. grandslamu v řadě ve třetím kole, Rybakinová musela do tří setů

18 - Iga Swiatek has made the R32 for the 18th consecutive Women’s Singles Grand Slam: in the Open Era, only Martina Navratilova (35), Conchita Martinez (30), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (25) and Steffi Graf (19) had more in a row. Law.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/hainSLB85B — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 4, 2024