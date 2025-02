Tabilo prohrál letos i popáté, Chun Hsin Tseng si proti Chilanovi v Riu připsal životní skalp

Qualifier Chun Hsin Tseng (125) defeats Alejandro Tabilo (28) in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 to achieve his biggest career win by ranking.



First top 50 win for Tseng, he was 0-9 vs top 50 players (incl 2 Next Gen matches)



Tabilo yet to win a match in 4 months, 6 losses in a row now. pic.twitter.com/OPMWFn2Wdu — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) February 18, 2025