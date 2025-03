Bilance 28:1? Kanadská teenagerka udivuje tenisový svět i v Miami

Wow, wow, wow!

This was some match and introduction to Victoria Mboko. After tearing it up at the ITFs she is making her debut on the main tour in style. Sign us up for her next match, against Paula Badosa, please and thank you. #MiamiOpen

