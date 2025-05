České fiasko na Štvanici. Není komu fandit, do čtvrtfinále neprošla žádná z 11 nadějí

Valentová's heavy defeat to Shibahara in Prague actually makes her first b2b losses in pro since her very first two matches at 14 & 15. Rare to see Tery's shots so ungauged at nearly every phase when scrambling typically isn't needed. The Czechs went 0–4 at home tournament today. pic.twitter.com/8I1ZAa1nuy — Patrick Ding (@PatrickDing0915) May 7, 2025