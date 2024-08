Djokovič 89. výhrou na US Open vyrovnal Federera, čeká ho repríza loňského obratu proti Djeremu

89 - Novak Djokovic has claimed an 89th match win at the US Open, equalling Roger Federer for the second-most Men's Singles match wins at the event in the Open Era. Djokovic now only trails Jimmy Connors (98). Chase.#USOpen | @usopen @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/6wFvF5sKVW — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 27, 2024