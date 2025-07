Galapředstavení a demolice v podání Djokoviče. S tímhle může porazit Alcaraze i Sinnera

7-time #Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic defeats Dan Evans 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the 3rd round in London for the 19th time in 20 appearances.



One of the most flawless performances you will see all tournament:

46 winners

14 unforced errors

9 points lost on serve all match pic.twitter.com/uaSl1GpG5O — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 3, 2025