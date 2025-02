Gengel první finále na challengeru prohrál, s domácím favoritem padl ve dvou tie-breacích

Brisbane 1 Ch F: Deffo more soon, but: TRISTAN SCHOOLKATE W/ HIS 1ST YTD CH TITLE!! 2nd career if I'm not mistaken- d. Marek Gengel 7-6(3), 7-6(4).



UEs saved his MPs but nailed it under pressure the difference here was thin, ngl-



@ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/qSvDWordvu — stateofsport21 // raz (she/her) (@eretzsport022) February 2, 2025