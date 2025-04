Inspiroval mě Djokovič. Chtěl jsem hrát proti Alcarazovi jako on, prozradil Rune

Holger Rune on beating Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona final



“I told myself, ‘what did Novak do when he beat him?’ I kind of played it in my mind... the Olympic final. Amazing match. I thought to myself 'let's try to play that kind of style'



— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 20, 2025