První od roku 1936. Britové Cash s Glasspoolem přežili ve Wimbledonu mečboly a slaví titul

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool are the 2025 Gentlemen's Doubles Champions!



With a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over Rinky Hijikata and David Pel, the pair become the first all-British team to win a Grand Slam men’s doubles title since 1936



A sensational run at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/M2Lnc2mB0k — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025