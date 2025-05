Kat českých tenistů zářil i ve finále, Piros ovládl challenger v Ostravě

Ostrava Ch F: SIXTH CAREER CH TITLE FOR ZSOMBOR PIROS!!! 1st of this year, d. Hady Habib 6-3, 6-2.



Not Hady's day tbh, droppers became some "last resorts" in a way for me, but Zsombi being more offensive today... I'll take it



@ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/6wlHL7hrP6 — stateofsport21 // raz (she/her) (@eretzsport022) May 4, 2025