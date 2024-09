Kopřivovi se povedl finálový reparát ve Štětíně. Na challengerech triumfoval počtvrté

Vit Kopriva wins his 4th Challenger title, beating Andrea Pellegrino 7-5 6-2 in Szczecin.



Runner-up from last year returns to claim the title after saving 5 MPs vs Coria yesterday. Both struggled with windy conditions, but it was Kopriva making the plays and pushing himself more pic.twitter.com/tfCUprDsOA — Damian Kust (@damiankust) September 15, 2024