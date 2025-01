Lehečka je novým králem Brisbane a má druhý titul. Ve finále mu vzdal přemožitel Djokoviče

.@jirilehecka defeats [PR] Opelka 4-1 RET to claim the 2nd ATP Tour title of career (Adelaide last January)



He's the 2nd-youngest male @BrisbaneTennis champion after Kyrgios, 22, in 2018 and the 2nd Czech male to triumph in Brisbane after Stepanek won the inaugural 2009 edition — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) January 5, 2025