Nadal se vyjádřil k ukončení kariéry. Přestal bych dříve, kdybych věděl, co bude následovat

Rafael Nadal will not be defending his title at the 2023 French Open.



A lingering hip injury is forcing him to miss the event where he has won the title an astonishing 14 times.



He also announced that the 2024 season will be his final season on the ATP tour. pic.twitter.com/225c5TFjnW — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) May 18, 2023