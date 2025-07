Nešťastný konec osmifinalisty Wimbledonu. Van Rijthoven kvůli zranění lokte ukončil kariéru

Tim Van Rijthoven announces his retirement.



Came out of nowhere to beat Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Daniil Medvedev for the s'Hertogenbosch title in 2022, making the 4th round at Wimbledon that year.



Then... injuries totally halted his career



Best of luck, Tim. pic.twitter.com/81oM6vQhdm — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) July 8, 2025