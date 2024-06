Nezdolný Djokovič. V Paříži přežil druhý pětiseťák i zranění a překonal další Federerovy rekordy

Ruud beats Fritz 7-6 3-6 6-4 6-2 at Roland Garros



3 consecutive Roland Garros Quarterfinals.



Every time Casper plays on these courts, he puts on his Viking suit and just does what needs to be done.



✅4th Grand Slam Quarterfinal



pic.twitter.com/wNU7cNN1zi — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 3, 2024