O titul z Turnaje mistryň si nezahraje. Krejčíková v Rijádu prohrála semifinále s Qinwen Zheng

Zheng d. Krejcikova 6-3 7-5 in Riyadh



Qinwen was up 6-3 3-0, but Barbora made her work for it.



She’s had a phenomenal end to 2024.



Olympic Gold.

US Open QF.

Beijing SF.

Wuhan F.

Tokyo Champ.



Add the final of the WTA Finals to the list.



✅6th top 10 win of 2024



❤️ pic.twitter.com/23S4E4tmWi — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 8, 2024